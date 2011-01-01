There's much to see here. So, take your time, look around, and learn all there is to know about us. We hope you enjoy our site and take a moment to drop us a line.
When I was in preschool, my favorite time of day was when I was allowed to draw and paint. As I got older, this love never faded and eventually I went to college to study art.
I use many different mediums, such as clay, acrylics, and pastels. I believe that working in a single medium is restrictive to my artistic process. Each idea manifests in its own individual style.
